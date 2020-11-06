Denmark's fur industry to take a hit over culling of mink population

It’s a rough day for furriers in Denmark. Parts of Denmark are now under tougher lockdown measures because health authorities have discovered a mutated version of the coronavirus in minks and people in the north of Denmark. The government is now culling all minks to prevent the further spread of this new strain of coronavirus as health authorities believe the strain could be resistant against a future vaccine. The news was reported by Reuters.

The move to cull up to 17 million animals would cost the state more than 800 million dollars. As a result, lawmakers want more proof that this decision is necessary. The industry association for Danish mink breeders told Reuters this is a “black day for Denmark.” Culling the mink population will deal a major blow to Denmark’s pelt industry.

In a report published on Wednesday by the State Serum Institute, Denmark’s infectious disease authority, lab tests showed the new coronavirus strain had mutations on its spike protein, a part of the virus that infects healthy cells. Current COVID-19 trial vaccines are based on disabling this spike protein, and this mutation would’ve prevent these vaccines from being effective. The World Health Organization has received reports of people being infected with coronavirus from minks.

photo: wearefur.com