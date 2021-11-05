Depop appoints new COO

Fashion marketplace Depop, a part of Etsy Inc., has announced the appointment of Francois Callens to the role of chief operating officer (COO).

Callens comes directly from the position of chief financial officer (CFO) at the London-based company, expanding his position to COO to oversee marketplace operations, business operations and strategy, whilst continuing to supervise finance and compliance.

Prior to joining Depop as CFO in 2020, Callens spent six years at Voyage Prive, leading and scaling international markets, finance and corporate development. Additionally, he acted as CFO and COO at Anton, a global content financier firm.

He will continue to report to CEO, Maria Raga.