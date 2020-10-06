Depop to expand UK team following surge in demand during lockdown

Resale platform Depop is planning to expand its UK workforce by almost a quarter to around 320 employees by the end of the year after experiencing a boost in demand during lockdown.

The London-based company said it expects its global workforce to have around 350 employees by the end of 2020, throughout its locations in London, Manchester, Los Angeles, New York and Sydney.

The company said it saw “tremendous growth” over the year with demand doubling during lockdown and so has decided to accelerate its talent investment across its engineering and product teams, as well as build stronger marketing and growth capabilities.