Designer Brands signs licensing agreement with Le Tigre

Designer Brands has announced it has invested in sportswear label Le Tigre, adding it to its growing portfolio with an additional licensing agreement.

Le Tigre joins the footwear and accessory manufacturer’s ‘Owned Brands’ lineup, which already includes the likes of Hush Puppies, Reebok, Jessica Simpson and JLO Jennifer Lopez, allowing the firm to design, develop and produce products under its label.

The brand will be sold primarily through DSW’s and The Show Company’s direct-to-consumer stores and e-commerce channels, as well as select wholesale accounts.

The new addition, which closely follows Designer Brands’ recent partnership with Reebok, builds on its growth, as it looks to double the sales of its Owned Brands by 2026.

Since 2017, Le Tigre, which operates as Le Tigre 360 Global, has been owned and managed through joint venture investment partners Infinity Brands and Hilco. From the partnership’s inception, the duo have expanded the business with a particular focus on premium retail distribution centred around millennial consumers.