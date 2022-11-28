Designer Christopher Raeburn to host sustainable Christmas workshops in London

As part of Stratford’s upcoming Christmas celebrations, the area is set to host an array of special events, a market and workshops over the festive period.

From December 1, beginning with its annual Light Switch On, ‘Christmas at East Village’ will see a schedule of predominantly sustainably-centred occasions take place.

The area’s highlights include Christmas decoration and bag making classes with designer and Timberland’s collaborator at large, Christopher Raeburn, in East Village’s creative hub, The Lab E20.

The community-led flagship, which was designed by Raeburn himself, is centred around positive fashion, climate action and the circular economy, a press release read.

Each event at the location will provide a charity contribution to Intoart, an organisation supporting artists with learning disabilities.

Visitors will be able to join Raeburn, the designer’s fashion studio, and The Lab E20 for further festive drinks, masterclasses, fashion-focused panels and upcycling events.

Raeburn Design, alongside Pines and Needles, was also behind the selection of “responsibly” curated decorations for East Village’s central Christmas tree.

Other events to take place in the area include a Santa Paws Pet Parade, market stalls by Urban Foot Fest, a series of live music performances.