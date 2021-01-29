Desigual launches first 100 percent sustainable collection

Spanish fashion label Desigual has launched “Love the World,” its first 100 percent sustainably produced collection made from organic, eco-friendly and recycled fibres.

The collection starts with an upcycled capsule collection designed in Barcelona that pays homage to denim and the beginnings of the brand. Discarded denim waste was used for the upcycling collection.

“The implementation of Love The World in a Capsule Collection is a significant step forward in terms of our sustainability strategy, which we have been working on for years. And we will continue working on introducing more and more sustainable fibres into our collections and improve the traceability and transparency of our supply chain,” commented Desigual’s product manager Clara Delmuns in a press release.

In line with the Love the World collection, all the posters in Desigual stores were also adapted and made plastic-free and recyclable. Likewise, the company has stopped printing its magazine. The first digital edition is incorporated into a code printed on a card that can be planted and comes with a seed.

Photo: Desigual

For the future, the company wants to reduce its carbon footprint, with the goal of becoming CO2 neutral by 2050. In addition, Desigual wants to use sustainable fibres as much as possible in all its collections and aims to integrate up to 30 percent sustainable fibres in its collections this year; by 2023, it wants to increase this share to 50 percent. The company is also continuing with other commitments, such as eliminating single-use plastic in 2021 and sourcing 100 percent sustainable cotton by 2025. It also wants to ensure that supply chains are transparent. Desigual has also joined Amfori and has been a member of Sedex since last November. This means that the social and environmental commitment of its supply chain can be measured and improved on a daily basis through the BSCI and SMETA audit systems. In addition, a list of active global manufacturing factories (Tier 1 suppliers) working for Desigual has been put together. Last December, Desigual announced that it had joined the Fashion Pact. Desigual's sustainable Love the World collection is available via the brand’s website and in Desigual stores. Prices range from 69.95 euros (64 British pounds) for a T-shirt or leggings to 299 euros (269 British pounds) for a denim jacket.