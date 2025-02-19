Despite positive Q4, Wolverine Worldwide's 2025 guidance disappoints investors

Footwear and apparel giant Wolverine Worldwide met fourth-quarter earnings expectations and narrowly beat revenue forecasts, but its 2025 projections fell short of Wall Street's hopes.

As reported by Investing.com, the company posted adjusted earnings per share of 42 cents for the fourth quarter, matching analyst predictions. Revenue reached 494.7 million dollars, slightly surpassing the anticipated 492.12 million dollars.

President and CEO of Wolverine Worldwide, Chris Hufnagel, expressed satisfaction with the company's performance. "In the fourth quarter, we exceeded our expectations for revenue and earnings and inflected to growth as a company – delivering better-than-anticipated results for 2024," he stated.

Looking ahead to fiscal year 2025, Wolverine Worldwide anticipates revenue between 1.795 billion dollars and 1.825 billion dollars, reflecting growth of approximately 2.5 percent to 4.3 percent.

This projection falls short of the Wall Street estimate of 1.85 billion dollars. Furthermore, the company's forecast for adjusted earnings per share, ranging from 1.05 dollars to 1.20 dollars, is lower than the consensus estimate of 1.34 dollars.