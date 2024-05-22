Despite Q1 sales decline, United Labels forecasts positive outlook

United Labels generated consolidated sales of 5.8 million euros in the first quarter.

The company said in a release that the decline in sales resulted from the distribution of customer campaigns before and after the reporting date.

Commenting on the financial results, Peter Boder, CEO of United Labels AG, said: “I am convinced that we have a strong remaining financial year ahead of us. This is already becoming apparent, particularly in e-commerce. I am therefore confident that we will exceed the previous year’s sales and earnings figures in 2024 as a whole.”

Despite these order postponements, a significantly higher gross profit margin led to EBITDA of 0.5 million euros and EBIT at 0.4 million euros, both at the previous year’s level.

Net profit for the first quarter was 0.3 million euros, which corresponds to a return on sales of 4.5 percent.

In the previous financial year 2023, United Labels generated sales of 24.8 million euros and EBITDA of 1.3 million euros.

United Labels develops, produces and distributes clothing, home textiles and gift items with brands such as Paw Patrol, Peppa Pig, Snoopy and Harry Potter.