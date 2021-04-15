Destination XL appoints Elaine Rubin to its board of directors

Destination XL has appointed Elaine Rubin, 58, to the company’s board of directors. The company said, she will serve as a director until the company’s next annual meeting of stockholders, at which time she will stand for re-election. With her appointment, the size of the company’s board is now seven members.

Commenting on Rubin’s appointment, the company’s president and CEO Harvey S. Kanter said: “Elaine’s extensive experience, coupled with DXL’s strategic digital transformation which is well underway, lends us an exponentially greater opportunity to further accelerate our endeavours.”

Rubin is currently the founder and president of Digital Prophets Network, LLC, a consumer-centric digital consulting, advisory and placement firm with a network of digital commerce experts that supports the growth of retail and direct-to-consumer businesses.

The company added that as the founder and president of Digital Prophets Network, LLC, she has helped well-known retailers develop their dotcom digital strategies. Prior to that Rubin held leadership positions at 1800flowers.com, iVillage.com and amazon.com.

She also cofounded shop.org and served on their board from 1995 until 2010 and served on the board of the National Retail Federation (NRF) from 2001 until 2010. Rubin previously served on the boards at the predecessor company of New Moosejaw, LLC as well as Blue Nile, Inc. during the same time, Kanter served as CEO at the respective companies.