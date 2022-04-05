Destination XL extends CEO Harvey Kanter’s contract by three years

Destination XL Group, Inc. has extended Harvey S. Kanter’s role as the company’s president and chief executive officer. He has been serving in these positions since April 1, 2019.

Commenting on the development, Lionel Conacher, chairman of the company’s board, said: “Harvey brilliantly navigated the pandemic as he led the team through uncharted territory. With his proven track record of creating shareholder value and his digital experience, as well as his strategic and operational expertise, we are confident that his consumer-focused mindset and passion for omni-channel retail will result in successfully bringing DXL to the next level.”

“I’m thrilled to work with the management team to continue the work we have undertaken to transform the DXLG brand and to continue working with the board to help the company to reach new levels of success in today’s complex retail environment,” added Kanter.