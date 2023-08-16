Destination XL extends CEO Harvey Kanter's term till August 2026

Destination XL Group, Inc. has extended the term of Harvey S. Kanter’s role as the company’s president and CEO.

Commenting on the development, Lionel Conacher, chairman of the company’s board, said in a statement: “We are extremely pleased that Harvey has agreed to continue to lead our company into at least mid-August 2026.”

“The company has embarked on a long-range growth plan, and we expect that the success which the company has achieved since navigating the pandemic will be just a stepping stone to even greater levels of success,” Conacher added.

Kanter has served as the company’s president & CEO and as a member of its board since April 1, 2019.

“I am thrilled to be able to be leading the company on its long-term growth initiatives. DXLG has a lot of “blue sky” ahead and with our efforts to achieve our long-term growth goals, I believe the positive results will be transformative,” said Kanter.