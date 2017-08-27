Destination XL posts 3.7 million dollars loss in Q2

Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) has reported loss of 3.7 million dollars for its fiscal second-quarter, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Massachusetts-based apparel company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for pre-tax expenses, came to 5 cents per share. The specialty fashion retailer posted revenue of 121.1 million dollars in the period.

The company's shares closed at 1.60 dollars after posting its quarterly results, well behind last year´s same quarter´s 5.48 dollars average trading.

Based on its quarterly results, the large size fashion group updated its FY18 earnings guidance, now expecting Earnings Per Share (EPS) guidance of 0.21 - 0.14 dollars for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of 0.11 dollars. Their new revenue guidance is to come in between 470 million dollars and 480 million dollars.

Zacks Investment Research recently upgraded shares of Destination XL Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on July, 12. Meanwhile, analysts at FBR & Co reiterated their “outperform” view on the stock and set a 3 dollars price objective on shares of Destination XL Group in a report issued on July,11.