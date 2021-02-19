Destination XL promotes Stacey Jones to Chief Human Resources Officer

Destination XL Group, Inc. has promoted Stacey Jones to Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) role, effective February 21, 2021. From 2001 to 2018, the company said in a statement, Jones held a variety of positions with increasing responsibility in both retail operations and human resources for DXLG. Since 2018 she has served as DXLG’s vice president, managing director of human resources.

“Stacey has been instrumental in building an engaged, inclusive, and high-performing culture at DXLG, having been a strategic partner helping to drive the business through our associate talent. She has proven exponentially critical given the last 12 months of navigating the Covid-19 Pandemic. Her well-rounded background in retail operations and multiple disciplines within HR makes her the ideal person to guide our human resources organization and invaluable to our leadership team,” said Harvey Kanter, the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

The company added that Jones is responsible for all aspects of the company’s people strategy and culture, including talent management and development, diversity and inclusion, compensation, benefits, associate relations and compliance, HR information systems, as well as payroll and associate engagement.

Jones, along with her family, devotes time outside of work supporting organizations that enhance the well-being of children—in particular Together We Rise and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. She graduated from Emerson College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Communications and is active in the HR thought-leader community. Prior to her career at DXLG, she held leadership roles in retail operations for Converse Inc., Boston, Massachusetts; Jet Apparel, Costa Mesa, California and T.A.C. Group Inc., Westwood, Massachusetts.

