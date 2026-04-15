Deveaux Group seeks acquisition of children's fashion brand Jacadi

Paris, France - Children's fashion brand Jacadi could come under the control of the Deveaux group. The group has notified the Competition Authority of a proposed merger, the authority confirmed on Wednesday, corroborating a report by the Ouest-France newspaper.

Jacadi has been owned by the northern French group IDKIDS since 2005, which has been placed into receivership. The proceedings affect its brands Obaïbi (clothing for 0 to 3-year-olds), Okaïdi (3-14-year-olds), Oxybul (educational toys) and the logistics platform IDLOG. Jacadi is excluded from this process.

IDKIDS praised Jacadi’s “growth trajectory”, which achieved the “best performance in its history” in 2025 with a 35 percent increase in profitability.

“The Competition Authority has received notification of a proposed merger (...), consisting of the acquisition by the Deveaux family of exclusive control over the Jacadi group,” the competition watchdog wrote on its website.

The Deveaux family operates in the womenswear and menswear sector through the brands Armand Thiery, Toscane, Edji and Jacqueline Riu. It is also active in the textile manufacturing and dyeing sectors, the Competition Authority added.

The authority's role includes reviewing all proposed takeovers and mergers above a certain size in advance. This is to prevent the formation of overly dominant positions or monopolies. The review period can last for several months.

In early February, the international investment firm Blue Water Venture Partners, led by New York-based investor Joseph Hernandez, announced its intention to buy the children's fashion brand Jacadi Paris. When contacted, Jacadi had not yet responded to AFP's requests for comment.