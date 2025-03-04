DHL eCommerce opens new parcel hub in the UK

DHL eCommerce, the e-commerce logistics specialist of DHL Group, has opened a new state-of-the-art parcel hub in the UK to support the growth of online businesses.

The 269,000-square-foot facility, located south of Coventry Airport, has been designed to support the growth of domestic and international e-commerce for UK businesses and created up to 600 local jobs.

The hub forms part of DHL eCommerce’s 482 million pound investment in the UK announced in 2022, aimed at increasing capacity and setting a new benchmark in parcel automation.

The site features advanced automation with a handling capacity of over one million parcels a day and has a 48-door cross-dock facility and secure bonded storage as well as customs capabilities to support the expansion of international trade.

Pablo Ciano, chief executive of DHL eCommerce, said in a statement: “More than any other European market, e-commerce in the UK is booming and is expected to reach a 176 billion pounds turnover by 2029. With our latest addition to our network, we are significantly expanding our processing and sorting capacity, ensuring we are perfectly equipped to address our customers' needs and support their business growth.

“This is another important step in optimising our UK network to provide our customers with reliable, affordable, and more sustainable parcel services.”

Stuart Hill, chief executive of DHL eCommerce UK, added: “As e-commerce continues to shape the way we live and work, this expansion will enable us to meet growing demand. The investment reflects our confidence in British business and our dedication to helping our customers thrive in the digital marketplace through innovation and best-in-class service delivery.

“By increasing our capacity with a state-of-the-art operation, we're creating long-term jobs, growth opportunities for our customers and a blueprint for more sustainable logistics.”