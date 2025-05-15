DHL eCommerce UK and Evri to merge and form new group

DHL Group has announced the acquisition of a significant minority stake in Evri, and with it the formation of a new group merging both the UK parcel company and DHL eCommerce UK.

Operating under the name Evri Premium, which will serve as a network of DHL eCommerce, the newly created group will remain a “dedicated and secure, separate network that will offer fast, time-sensitive deliveries with enhanced shipping security protection for high-value and large items for B2B and B2C parcel services”.

The group will include an expanded international capability for inbound and outbound parcels, building on Evri’s own international network while making use of DHL eCommerce’s cross-border shipping expertise in Europe, the US and select Asian markets, like India.

Through the merger, Evri will also be entering the UK business letter market for the first time, expanding the options for businesses sending lighter-weight items.

In a release, Martijn de Lange, CEO of Evri, said: "By combining Evri’s scale, innovation and DHL eCommerce’s best-in-class premium van network, we are creating the pre-eminent parcel delivery group in the UK. Over the last decade Evri has grown ten-fold in size and this transaction will further expand our access into the European and global e-commerce markets.”