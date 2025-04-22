DHL suspends parcel shipments over 800 dollars to US
Parcel service DHL is temporarily suspending shipments to the US, according to the service's website. Starting this week, all parcels with a value of 800 dollars or more destined for consumers will no longer be collected and shipped.
DHL stated that this is due to the new customs regulations. Previously, parcels with a value above 2,500 dollars required extra measures and processes. Now, this threshold has been lowered to 800 dollars. DHL indicated that the change has caused a significant increase in formal customs procedures.
“While we scale up and cope with this increase, shipments with a value above 800 US dollars - regardless of origin - may experience delays of several days. Therefore, from Monday, April 21, 2025 - until further notice - we will temporarily suspend business-to-consumer (B2C) shipments to private individuals in the US if the stated value is higher than 800 dollars,” the message on DHL's website stated.
The service indicated that business-to-business (B2B) shipments above 800 dollars will still be sent as usual, but may experience delays.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
