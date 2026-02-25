Diane von Furstenberg prepares for European expansion with Brama Group partnership

Diane von Furstenberg (DVF) is set to return to the European market through a new partnership with Brama Group. The Belgian-born, American designer has tapped the Italian wholesale firm to manage the distribution of her eponymous brand across the region, with a particular focus on expanding its footprint.

The decision to select an Italian group was no coincidence. DVF already has strong ties to the country, with its namesake designer having begun her career in a textile factory in Como. Von Furstenberg now spends much of her time in Venice, according to ES PR, making the partnership with Brama Group not only strategic, but personal too.

The designer reclaimed ownership of her label back in 2024, at which time she appointed Graziano de Boni as the chief executive officer and tasked him with the goal of resetting DVF’s strategy, building the foundations for global growth.

At the time of de Boni’s appointment, DVF also announced that it intended to bring its operations in-house after four years of outsourcing under the Chinese firm, Glamel. In a statement, de Boni said there was an opportunity to regain control of the design and narrative of the brand, as well as reimagining the business model for the future.

As the wholesale distribution partner, Brama Group will strive to strengthen relationships with premier department stores and specialty retailers, leveraging its intimate understanding of the European market and strong Italian retail network in the process.