Dick’s Sporting Goods names Ray Sliva as executive vice president, stores

Dick’s Sporting Goods has announced the appointment of Ray Sliva as executive vice president, stores, effective January 3, 2023.

Sliva, the company said in a release, will report to the company’s president and CEO Lauren Hobart and serve as a key member of the company's executive leadership team.

"Our stores are a critical touchpoint with our athletes," said Hobart, adding, "Ray's retail experience, passion for people, culture and operations will be tremendous assets as we continue to elevate the athlete and teammate experience in our stores."

Throughout his tenure at Best Buy, Sliva held various roles in operations and human resources. Most recently, Sliva served as Best Buy's chief people officer, where he was responsible for leading all employee engagement initiatives.

Prior to this role, Sliva served as Best Buy's president of retail, responsible for U.S. sales across all customer touchpoints, including in-home consultations, Best Buy for business, digital sales, and nearly 1,000 brick and mortar locations.

He holds his bachelor's degree in human resource management from DePaul University.