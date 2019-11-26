Dick's Sporting Goods Q3 profits increase 53 percent

The company said on Tuesday its Q3 net profit grew. Compared with the same period last year, revenues surged by 6 percent.

The company's net profit for Q3 was 58 million dollar, grew from 38 million dollar a year earlier. Revenues surged to 1,962 million dollar.

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) opened its first store in 1948. Today the American company has become a well known name offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. Dick's Sporting Goods is headquartered in Coraopolis (Pennsylvania).

As of 2019, Dick's Sporting Goods has more than 15,200 employees and operates over 700 stores.

This story was generated by Arria, an NLG tool that turns data into stories. You can report errors or bugs to [email protected]