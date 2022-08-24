Dick’s Sporting Goods raises outlook

Dick’s Sporting Goods second quarter comparable store sales declined 5.1 percent. Net sales declined by 5 percent to 3,112.4 million dollars and increased 38 percent versus the second quarter of 2019.

The company delivered earnings per diluted share of 3.25 dollars and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of 3.68 dollars.

The company has raised the low end of full year 2022 comparable store sales guidance to a range of negative 6 percent to negative 2 percent, up from negative 8 percent to negative 2 percent previously.

Full year earnings per diluted share guidance has been raised to 8.85 dollars to 10.55 dollars, up from 7.95 dollars to 10.15 dollars previously and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share guidance to 10 dollars to 12 dollars, up from 9.15 dollars to 11.70 dollars previously.

On August 22, 2022, the company's board of directors authorised and declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of 0.4875 dollar per share payable in cash on September 30, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 9, 2022.