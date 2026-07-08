Dickies appoints Just Now Distribution as it accelerates UK and Ireland growth

US workwear brand Dickies has named Just Now Distribution, in partnership with Luke Distribution, as its new commercial partner amid plans to accelerate growth in the UK and Ireland.

The strategy, which also includes a regional wholesale footprint expansion, is being overseen by SportLux, the owner and operator of the Dickies label across Europe.

Just Now Distribution will take on sales, wholesale development and market expansion activity, with operational and financial infrastructure support to be provided by Luke Distribution to ensure immediate delivery requirements and long-term growth.

In a statement, Juls Dawson, founder and managing director of Just Now Distribution, said the firm was excited to partner with Dickies at “an important stage of the brand’s development”.

For Dawson, the connection to Dickies is also personal, with his grandfather having previously stocked the brand in his retail chain stores, making this partnership a “genuine full-circle moment”.

“Dickies has incredible heritage, enormous cultural relevance and huge untapped potential within our market,” Dawson added. “Working alongside SImon [MD of Luke Distribution] and the Luke team gives us the operational scale required to execute from day one, and we genuinely could not be more excited about the opportunity ahead.”

Dickies was acquired by Bluestar Alliance for 600 million dollars in late 2025, and has tasked SportLux as part of a master-licensing alliance to shift the brand’s positioning and scale up its wholesale presence across Europe.