Dick's-Foot Locker merger: Stock option favoured by shareholders

Dick's Sporting Goods and Foot Locker have released the preliminary results regarding the form of payment Foot Locker shareholders will receive in the companies' merger. The deadline for shareholders to choose between cash or Dick's stock was August 29, 2025.

Each share of Foot Locker common stock could be exchanged for either 24 dollars in cash or 0.1168 shares of the company's common stock. Shareholders who did not make a valid election will receive the cash consideration.

The preliminary results show that approximately 92.6 percent of Foot Locker shareholders opted for the stock consideration, while only 1.2 percent chose the cash option. The remaining 6.2 percent of shareholders did not make a valid election. This latter group will receive cash for their shares, with the exception of the 4.5 percent of shares already owned by Dick's Sporting Goods, which will be canceled without payment upon the merger's completion.

These results are preliminary and will be finalised before the merger is expected to close on September 8, 2025.