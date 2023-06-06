Diesel appoints Matteo Lena as CEO of North America

Diesel, part of the OTB Group, has announced the appointment of Matteo Lena as the brand’s new CEO for North America.

Lena, the company said in a statement, brings over 20 years of experience in the fashion and luxury industry. He will step into the new role at Diesel on June 5, 2023.

“Matteo Lena is a manager with wide international experience, and we are delighted to welcome him to Diesel. He will be responsible for harnessing the great potential of the North American market, where Diesel has its global roots,” said the company’s founder Renzo Rosso.

Prior to Diesel, Lena was senior vice president brand manager Americas and previously senior vice president retail North America at Giorgio Armani Corp.

He has also held international managerial roles at Benetton and Geox. He has a degree in business administration from the University of Turin, Italy.