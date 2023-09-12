Diesel awarded 11.8 million dollars in damages in trademark dispute

The Italian brand Diesel has been awarded 11.8 million dollars in damages in a lawsuit against the Diesel Power Gear brand founded by reality stars Dave Sparks and Dave Kiley.

Diesel confirmed this on Monday at the request of FashionUnited. FashionLaw had previously reported on the trademark dispute of the label, which belongs to the OTB Group.

The brand accused Sparks and Kiley, also known as the 'Diesel Brothers', of trademark infringement, trademark dilution and unfair competition.

The focus of the legal dispute was in regards to clothing and accessories with “Diesel” lettering. The United States District Court for the Southern District of New York granted Diesel's motion for summary judgment, concluding that Diesel is a trademark.