Diesel expands product range with first luggage collection
Italian fashion brand Diesel is expanding its product range. The label, part of the OTB group, announced on Thursday the launch of its first luggage collection, “Diesel Luggage”.
According to Diesel, the new line was developed under the direction of creative director Glenn Martens in collaboration with Chinese accessories manufacturer Canton Unicorn Group. For its launch, the collection includes hard-shell suitcases with an aluminium look, soft luggage and backpacks.
The entry into the new product category expands “the Diesel universe to include travel,” according to a statement. The “Diesel Luggage” collection will be available in the brand's stores and online shop, as well as “at selected wholesale and digital partners in EMEA, NAM, APAC and Japan”.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
FashionUnited uses AI language tools to speed up translating (news) articles and proofread the translations to improve the end result. This saves our human journalists time they can spend doing research and writing original articles. Articles translated with the help of AI are checked and edited by a human desk editor prior to going online. If you have questions or comments about this process email us at info@fashionunited.com
OR CONTINUE WITH