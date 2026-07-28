Digital Brands Group expands secured US program following share consolidation

US apparel conglomerate Digital Brands Group (DBG) has announced a 32 percent expansion of its secured US program, bringing its total value to 165 million dollars. The company, headquartered in Austin, Texas, stated that the growth follows a one-for-40 stock consolidation.

The addition of new apparel and footwear categories serves as the primary driver behind the 40 million dollar program expansion. Following the reverse stock split, DBG maintains approximately 575,000 common shares outstanding. Based on this consolidated capital structure, the updated US program represents approximately 286 dollars in revenue per share.

Management clarified that the baseline revenue-per-share calculation reflects only the US program. The figure excludes potential future earnings from other distribution channels, including its collegiate program, expanded partnerships with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) entities, or digital scaling initiatives led by its newly appointed chief digital board member.

DBGI plans to submit an official Form 8-K covering the operational update to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Incremental revenue expands commercial outlook

DBG chief executive officer Hil Davis commented on the contract expansion: “As we stated in our official Form 8-K filed April 30, 2026 outlining the GCC partnership and the U.S. Program, we believed that our partnership represented the beginning of a much broader commercial opportunity.”

Davis added: “This additional $40 million in revenue is entirely new and incremental to the Company’s previous financial guidance presented in its official Form 8-K filing issued on May 12, 2026.”

Alongside commercial operations, DBG disclosed that it is taking legal and regulatory steps to safeguard its share structure. Working with legal counsel at Christian Attar and market analytics firm ShareIntel, the business is conducting a forensic audit into potential clearinghouse ledger discrepancies, volume anomalies, and fails-to-deliver (FTDs).

The monitoring process focuses on tracking cross-border settlement balances between the primary listing of DBG on the Nasdaq stock market, under the ticker DBGI, and its secondary European listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The company stated it will submit verified tracking packages directly to exchange compliance departments, regulatory bodies, and clearing intermediaries to ensure proper settlement close-outs.

DBG operates a portfolio of lifestyle and luxury apparel banners, combining direct-to-consumer (D2C) e-commerce channels with selective wholesale distribution.