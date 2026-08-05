Digital Brands Group initiates review of strategic alternatives to explore potential sale or merger

US apparel conglomerate Digital Brands Group, Inc. (DBG) has announced that it has formally initiated a review of strategic alternatives to explore options to maximize shareholder value. The Austin, Texas-based business operates a portfolio of lifestyle and luxury apparel labels, including Stateside, Sundry, Bailey 44, DSTLD, and AVO Studio.

As part of the evaluation process, the board of directors will consider a spectrum of potential options, which includes a complete sale of the business, a strategic merger, or alternative financial transactions.

DBG has not established a definitive timetable or deadline for the conclusion of the strategic review. The company cautioned that the initiation of the evaluation does not provide any assurance that the process will culminate in a transaction or any specific operational outcome.

To assist the company throughout the review process, DBG has retained investment banking firm Roth Capital Partners to serve as its financial advisor.

DBG specializes in managing digital-first fashion banners, combining direct-to-consumer (D2C) e-commerce channels with selective wholesale distribution networks to scale retail operations and build long-term brand equity.