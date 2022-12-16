Digital fashion brand Tribute launches next-gen platform and fashion drop

Digital fashion producer Tribute Brand has unveiled a new “next-gen” platform alongside its first digital fashion drop, ‘Punk’.

The project looks to bring fashion into both the virtual and physical worlds, through proprietary technology and a cohort of utilities that allow for the designs to be used in a cross-universe setting.

Drawing inspiration from Victoria’s Secret Pink brand, Punk aims to dismantle misogynistic stereotypes surrounding the lingerie brand’s image through its own anti-authoritatiran and anti-corporate viewpoints.

Looks feature ripped clothing and rebellious imagery that make a statement against Victoria’s Secret beauty standards and their impact on culture.

Tribute Brand 'Punk' assets and services. Image: Tribute Brand

Punk holders will gain access to various assets on purchase, including a 3D downloadable ‘$punky’ creature based on Pink’s brand mascot and interactive pieces that can interact with its new app, such as a redeemable physical tracksuit.

In a release, Gala Marija Vrbanic, Tribute Brand’s CEO and co-creative director, said: “Digital fashion shouldn’t be a replica of the physical world, but rather a totally new and exciting way to leverage digital platforms and reimagine the boundaries of self-expression.

“Through a tailored user experience, our advanced and proprietary technology enables a variety of cross-world styling applications that cover all identities and lead the way toward mass adoption of digital fashion.”

Over the coming months, the company said it is planning to release additional brands, each of which will offer services unique to the concept and will interact with previous launches.