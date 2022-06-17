Digital fashion platform Sknups raises 3.5 million dollars

Digital fashion and beauty platform Sknups has announced it has secured 3.5 million dollars in pre-seed funding in a round led by fashion and Web3 innovators.

The collectibles metaverse platform, which was founded back in 2020, works with a team to create couture 3D models made in a digital atelier, offering its community of collectors non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Alongside its funding, the company also announced a new worldwide partnership with Dolce & Gabbana, with the goal of bringing the luxury house’s style into games.

To commemorate the announcement, the duo has released a collectible campaign consisting of an inaugural digital drop, which is now available on the Sknup website.

“Our mission is to enhance online self expression by bringing unique skins and collectibles to people’s favourite digital games and worlds,” said Fred Speirs, co-founder and CEO of the digital platform.

Speirs continued: “We are passionate about design and craftsmanship at the highest level combined with imagination and innovation – we want to give the best fashion creatives a scalable platform in the metaverse.”

Sknups, which has already signed on a mix of fashion brands and emerging streetwear designers, such as Benny Andallo and James Mack, said it will be announcing a series of further collaborations with leading brands and cultural icons over the coming year.