Digital transformation required for new collaboration models

Transformation of business models and data integration

The fashion industry faces a fundamental revision of the relationship between brands and retailers in 2026. Nico Wartenbergh, former CTO of de Bijenkorf and Rituals, states that the traditional purchasing model has become unsustainable. In his presentation during the GS1 - WAIR 24h Circular Fashion Journey, Wartenbergh highlights the need for a shift in working capital and the critical role of technology in optimising margins.

The biggest challenge for the fashion industry in 2026 is the outdated structure where retailers purchase stock months in advance and pay within 10 days of delivery. This model places a disproportionate risk on the retailer, whose margin is under pressure from weather dependency and premature markdowns. According to Wartenbergh, the solution lies in an improved flow of master data between brands and retailers.

In the IT field, the biggest challenge is the effective implementation of Electronic Data Interchange (EDI). Although the sector has been discussing this for 30 years, adoption among major international brands and department stores remains limited. For 2026, fashion brands must concentrate on standardising product data, while fashion retailers should prioritise customer master data. Identifying the previously unknown store visitor is essential to limit revenue loss and to make marketing more efficient and sustainable.

AI as a predictive factor and the role of the CTO

The biggest surprise in the IT field is the proven power of artificial intelligence (AI) for forecasting. By combining sales data with broad market performance and environmental factors, systems can minimise stock and increase profitability. Wartenbergh emphasises that retailers should not build AI themselves but should rely on specialised partners.

For the chief technology officer (CTO) in 2026, strict principles apply to managing these landscapes:

Best of breed: Select the most suitable specialist solution for each business function.

Leading edge technology: Opt for proven, state-of-the-art technology instead of risky experimental innovations.

Phasing out ERP: Reduce the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system to a purely financial consolidation tool.

Sourcing strategy: Keep all knowledge of the architectural landscape in-house (insourcing), but delegate the technological execution (outsourcing).

Regarding the new way of working within IT organisations, Wartenbergh advises a focus on integration as the conductor of the landscape. It is crucial to understand exactly how business processes flow through different microservices to remain agile in a dynamic market.