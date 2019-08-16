Dillard's Q2 loss widens, sales drop

Dillard’s, Inc., for the 26 week period reported net income of 37.9 million dollars compared to 77.7 million dollars for the prior year comparable period, while earnings per share were 1.46 dollars compared to 2.80 dollars. For its second quarter, the company’s net loss of 40.7 million dollars compared to 2.9 million dollars for the prior year 13-week period and net loss per share was 1.59 dollars compared to 10 cents. First half comparable store sales decreased 1 percent, while comparable store sales for the second quarter decreased 2 percent.

The company said, total merchandise sales (which excludes CDI) for the first half were 2.799 billion dollars compared to 2.820 billion dollars in the prior year. Total merchandise sales decreased 1 percent.

Total merchandise sales for the second quarter decreased to 1.378 billion dollars compared to 1.409 billion dollars in the previous year’s second quarter. Total merchandise sales decreased 2 percent. In relation to the total company sales performance, Dillard’s added that above trend performances were noted in juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories and home and furniture. Weakest performing categories were ladies’ apparel and ladies’ accessories and lingerie. Sales were strongest in the Eastern region followed by the Western and Central regions, respectively.

Dillard’s has announced upcoming closures in Oakwood Mall in Enid, Oklahoma, Cary Village in Cary, North Carolina and Mall of the Bluffs in Council Bluffs, Iowa. The company operates 260 Dillard’s locations and 29 clearance centers spanning 29 states.