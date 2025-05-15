Dior reports theft of non-‘financial’ customer data in cyberattack

Paris – Luxury brand Dior, owned by the LVMH group, was the victim of a cyberattack by someone “unauthorised” who accessed “some data” but not “financial information”, according to a company statement sent to AFP this Wednesday.

“La Maison Dior recently discovered that an unauthorised third party had accessed certain customer data that we hold. We took immediate steps to contain that incident,” Dior explained in a statement.

“No financial information, including bank details, IBAN numbers or information relating to credit cards, was in the database in question,” the brand stated. It added that it is continuing to investigate the incident with “cybersecurity experts”.

According to French newspaper Le Monde, Dior customers in Asia received a message on May 13 alerting them to the data theft. It stated that the hacking had occurred on January 26. The stolen data corresponded to the names, postal addresses, email addresses and telephone numbers of the affected customers.

Dior is one of the two main couture brands, along with Louis Vuitton, of the world's number one luxury group, LVMH.

Its turnover in 2024 amounted to 8.7 billion euros (9.7 billion dollars), according to the bank HSBC, and represents 10 percent of LVMH's sales. In the case of Louis Vuitton, its sales represent 25 percent.(AFP)