Dior to host a special event with Unesco focusing on gender equality

Dior has confirmed it will be hosting a special event with Unesco during a live broadcast to launch its newest program entitled, ‘Women Leadership and Sustainability.’

The Women@Dior 2021 program will center around compelling topics such as gender equality and inclusion, while 1,500 young women from 25 countries will join the e-meeting.

First created in 2017, Women@Dior is an international mentoring and educational program for young women worldwide and focuses on teaching four core values of a Dior Woman: autonomy, inclusion, creativity, and sustainability.

Furthermore, Dior has linked with Unesco’s Global Education Coalition, becoming the first couture house to join the program.

Welcoming Dior, Unesco’s assistant director-general for education, Stefania Giannini stated in a release: “Talent is universal, but opportunity is not. By joining the Global Coalition with an initiative that empowers and carries promise for the future, the Dior couture house is sending a strong message of commitment and confidence, giving young women from disadvantaged backgrounds the chance to fulfill their dreams.”

The online event titled ‘Dream for change’ set for March 31 includes speakers Maria Grazia Chiuri, creative director of Dior women’s collections, and Pietro Beccari, chairman and CEO of Christian Dior Couture. Chantal Gaemperle, LVMH group executive vice president human resources, and Emmanuelle Favre, director of human resources at Christian Dior, will also join the event.

From Unesco, Audrey Azoulay, director-general, and Stefania Giannini, assistant director-general for education, will speak.

“Maison Dior is deeply committed to passing on and sharing the savoir-faire that makes the House a laboratory for new ideas and richly meaningful thinking, celebrating inclusion and creative passion,” stated the house in a press release.