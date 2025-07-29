Dior UK reports resilient performance in 2024

Christian Dior UK Limited, for the year ended December 31, 2024, reported revenues of 280 million pounds, representing a 16 percent decrease compared to 2023. Despite this, the gross profit remained strong at 56 percent. The company, primarily engaged in the retailing of fashion ready-to-wear, leather goods, shoes, and related accessories under the 'Christian Dior' label, said in a filing that the brand demonstrated resilience in an uncertain market.

Operating profit experienced only a 4-point decline, attributed to vigilant cost management strategies. The company highlighted the strength of its strategy and product quality, particularly noting growth in its Women Ready-to-Wear division by 2 percent and the Watches & Jewellery division by 5 percent.

Profit before taxation for the year stood at 27.638 million pounds, with a profit for the financial year at 21.888 million pounds. Ordinary dividends amounting to 17.5 million pounds were paid in 2024.

The directors anticipate maintaining the general level of activity in the coming year, expecting 2025 profits to align with those of 2024. Key risks identified in the report include the continued strength of competing brands and the overall condition of the retail market, influenced by interest rates and other economic factors affecting consumer spending.

Christian Dior UK, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Christian Dior Couture and ultimately LVMH, also detailed its commitment to corporate social responsibility, employee well-being, and responsible business practices, including engagement with suppliers and initiatives for disabled employees.