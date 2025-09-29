Dior's artistic director Jonathan Anderson changes the brand's font

The brand returns to its origins with a new font, Cochin, featuring a capital 'D' followed by 'ior' in lowercase.

In 1946, Christian Dior chose the Cochin font, named after the 18th-century French engraver Charles-Nicolas Cochin. Since 2016, under artistic direction of Maria Grazia Chiuri, the brand has used a Serif font in all capital letters.

Symbolic change marks the end of an era and a return to Christian Dior's roots

Jonathan Anderson discovered carved wooden blocks with the letters of the Dior logo in the house's archives. During Christian Dior's time, logos and lettering were often printed using wooden or metal type. The colour, a shade of 'dove gray', remains unchanged, as the combination of grey and white is emblematic of the house.

The new font was launched discreetly, first appearing on the clothing labels of the spring/summer 2026 menswear collection.

The official announcement was made to journalist Loïc Prigent. Jonathan Anderson explained: “The wooden blocks had imperfections. All we have done is remove the small burrs. I wanted it to be square because it is identical on all sides. It is the closest thing to what it was”.

“Christian Dior chose a French typeface. There were not many French fonts at the time, most were Dutch or English. Everything makes sense. I think this is the first step,” the designer added.