Disinfectant manufacturer Püre launches a device for retailers to sanitise garments in real time

New York – Püre, a manufacturer of disinfectant products, announced earlier this week the launch of a new device to help retailers sanitise garments on the spot.

Called PüreCouture, the product is specifically designed to help retailers sanitise fitting rooms and heighten consumer confidence and safety in their fashion retail shopping experience. The product sanitises and freshens garments within minutes, destroying 99.9 percent of pathogens, according to Püre.

It uses UV light to disinfect garments and keep retail tags intact. The 3.5 square foot (0.3 squared metre) device offers a range of cycle options including quick sanitise to complete a cycle for small items in as little as two minutes. It can hold up to 20 garments with the combination use of hanging and rack space.

Micaela Johnston, president, and CEO of Püre explained in a corporate release that “PüreCouture gives retailers a turn-key solution to ensure employee and customer safety while abiding by best practices for serving customers. We see this as a new product with immediate needs as well as a long-term alternative to dry cleaning and manual sterilisation of merchandise.”

Using UV-C light, vibration, and gentle steam in place of chemical treatments, it’s also available for customer usage, offering options for care and maintenance of clothing, textiles, and other garments. The process is safe for the colour, brightness, and care of delicate materials including silk, cashmere, and wool.