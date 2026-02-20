Dispute over tariffs: defeat for Trump before Supreme Court
US president Donald Trump has suffered a defeat before the Supreme Court in the dispute over his aggressive tariff policy.
The US Supreme Court ruled that Trump exceeded his authority when he invoked an emergency law to impose extensive tariffs on many trading partners, including the European Union.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
