Djokovic sponsor Lacoste to review Australian Open events

Premium brand Lacoste has said that it will be reviewing the events surrounding Novak Djokovic’s debacle in Australia.

The Serbian tennis star was deported on Sunday ahead of the Australian Open after the country’s authorities cancelled his visa for the second time. Djokovic, who is unvaccinated, lost out on a court bid to overturn the decision to cancel his visa and has now returned home to Serbia.

Australia requires all international visitors to show proof of vaccination against covid-19 unless they have a medical exemption.

In a statement to the press, Djokovic’s sponsor Lacoste said: “As soon as possible, we will be in touch with Novak Djokovic to review the events that have accompanied his presence in Australia.

“We wish everyone an excellent tournament and thank the organisers for all their efforts to ensure that the tournament is held in good conditions for players, staff and spectators.”

Other sponsors of the tennis player, including watchmaker Hublot and Japanese sportswear brand Asics, have yet to make a comment.

According to Forbes, Djokovic earns an estimated 41 million dollars annually from sponsors, with recent events possibly putting many of these sponsorships at risk.

There is now the question of the French Open this year, as France’s sports ministry recently announced that all sports players would need to be vaccinated in order to play in the country. If Djokovic remains unvaccinated, he could miss out on this opportunity too.