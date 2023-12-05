DKNY Tech launches first skiwear collection

DKNY Tech has unveiled its first collection of skiwear as it looks to tap into the continued stability of the winter sports market.

A total of 30 pieces make up the line, including “body-contoured ski suits” and flared ski pants treated with a water-repellent finish, each made with what the brand says is “recycled fill”.

In addition to this, the garments look to provide technical elements that “maximise winter versatility”, bolstered by streamlined base layers that it said bridges “indoor active wear and aprés-ski”.

A core part of the line is that of a ‘Beyond The Limits’ print, which was developed exclusively for the collection and features a futuristic mountain scene inspired by the Northern Lights.

Accessories are also included in the offering, with the likes of snow boots, oversized ski masks and eyewear rounding out the line and building on the brand’s goal of providing warm yet sleek clothing for the coldest days.

Alongside the physical products, six items from collection will come with a digital twin that can be used on the interactive social platform Zepeto, building on the brand’s presence in the metaverse and furthering its attempts to draw in a younger target group.