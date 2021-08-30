DKNY to release new logo as NFT for auction

Announcing through a special platform, DKNY has unveiled its upcoming event auctioning of a non-fungible token of its new logo, with funds going to charity.

On September 1, those interested will be able to access the brand’s auction site to bid on the digital package. Labelled ‘An Ode to NYC’, the fashion labels first NFT and new logo aim to capture the spirit of the brand’s home city, New York. The fresh logo is inspired by a DKNY billboard that marked the entrance of the Soho shopping district over a decade ago.

The design aims to show the 21st-century development of the city, representing its evolution to a more modern environment that remains constantly changing. DKNY partnered with Mazarine on the new visual and additionally teamed up with the artistic collective Obvious on the creation of the soon-to-be-available NFT.

The collective was responsible for the first artificial intelligence digital artwork sold at a major auction house, and have previously worked with Nike creating AI developed shoes based on the algorithm analysis.

“To us, AI offers a new way to create,” explained Pierre Fautrel, one of three in the artist collective Obvious, in a quote on the NFT platform. “This is true not only in art but in every creative process. These algorithms are offering a new source of inspiration for creatives, and we believe they can lead to entirely new aesthetics within the realm of design.”

The proceeds of the NFT auction will go towards American Nurses Foundation, an organisation focused on the health and wellbeing of frontline nurses. The company stated its choice of the organisation was based on its belief to give back to those who have given so much during these trying times.

The new logo is set to appear on DKNY apparel and accessories on September 8.