Dobell secures equity investment and strategic backing from Champions

UK-based business growth expert Champions (UK) plc (Champions) has announced a new global partnership with menswear e-commerce brand Dobell.

The deal, which includes a significant equity investment from Champions, marks a new chapter for both organisations. Champions will provide its full-service expertise in strategy, digital marketing and brand development as the British-designed menswear brand continues to expand its presence in key global markets.

Strategic backing scales formalwear operations

Dobell founder Mike Dobell stated that the mission has always been to bring top-quality formalwear to everyone at affordable prices.

Dobell added: “With Champions’ strategic backing and equity investment, we are perfectly positioned to scale our operations and reach more customers than ever before.”

Headquartered in Eastbourne, the brand was originally founded in 2003 after Dobell struggled to find an affordable tuxedo while at university and realised there was a gap in the market for accessible formalwear. The business has since grown into one of the leading online menswear retailers in the UK.

Expanding international presence

The partnership highlights the focus of Champions on backing ambitious entrepreneur-led brands that offer high potential for scale and innovation.

Champions managing director Matthew Hayes stated that the business is one he has personally followed, shopped from and believed in for many years.

Hayes added: “Dobell has built a genuinely strong brand, British designed formalwear, accessible pricing, a huge range of sizing options and a clear understanding of what customers actually want from menswear today. Having started back in 2003 at the same time as Champions, the brand already has a strong foundation, but internationally there is significant room for growth and we’re looking forward to supporting that journey over the coming years.”

The remit for Champions is to expand the online presence of Dobell worldwide and drive sales across all product categories. The strategic focus centres on building the brand, driving awareness in key markets and introducing products to new audiences.

The long-term objective is to establish Dobell as a highly recognisable menswear brand in the UK and a primary choice for all occasions by blending British-designed suits and accessories with an efficient online shopping experience.