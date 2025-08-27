Does sustainability actually sell? The complex reality behind consumer behavior

Sustainability remains a key component for many consumers when considering a new purchase - until it is time to make the sale, that is. The ongoing gap between what consumers say they want and what they actually want and do with it could be hindering the uptake of sustainable practices - but is it truly up to the consumers?

Sustainability and whether it actually sells or not was the main focus of a recent webinar from Future Snoops, a future agency that offers trend foresight. Here, we take a closer look at the ongoing contradiction at the heart of current sustainability messaging, where sustainability stands now, and how brands and retailers can reimagine messaging surrounding sustainability and reconnect with consumers today.

The great sustainability contradiction - the 'say-do' gap for sustainable shopping Credits: Unsplash

The great sustainability contradiction

According to Emma Grace Bailey, Director of Sustainability at Future Snoops, the ongoing gap between what consumers say they want and what they actually want is causing some confusion for fashion brands. Close to 76 percent of consumers say they want to support sustainable brands, with 70 percent wanting to be conscious shoppers, according to a survey of US and Canadian consumers from Public Inc. and Ipsos. However, only 38 percent of consumers were found to be sustainable shoppers, pointing to the ‘say-do’ gap. Adding further to the confusion, another study from Bain & Co. found that consumers globally are willing to pay up to 12 percent more for sustainable items, yet 38 percent simultaneously consider sustainable products to be too expensive. In other words, three-quarters of consumers view themselves as conscious shoppers, but act on these values only one-third of the time, indicating a difference in how consumers want to behave and how they do.

The ‘say-do’ gap extends well beyond pricing. Among Gen Z consumers, reportedly the most environmentally conscious demographic, a 2023 study by First Insight found that 73 percent were willing to pay more, but that effort, taking that extra step, was the primary barrier to sustainable shopping. The message is clear: consumers want to do better, but convenience often wins. The disconnect isn’t unique to the fashion industry. McKinsey & Company consumer research shows that products making ESG-related claims averaged 28 percent cumulative growth over five years compared to 20 percent for conventional products. Yet this growth comes despite, not because of, the challenges brands face in communicating sustainability effectively.

In the webinar, Bailey notes that the psychology behind purchasing behavior explains much of this contradiction. Most consumers operate on “default mode” most of the time, making decisions on autopilot and responding to immediate external influences rather than considering values. Long-term benefits, the cornerstone of sustainability messaging, simply don’t register when shoppers are focused on proximal or immediate, short-term concerns like price, convenience, trends, and social acceptance.

Image illustrating greenwashing in the fashion industry. Credits: AI-generated image of FashionUnited

The perfect “green storm” against sustainable buying

At the moment, there are several key factors that are working against consumers making a sustainable purchasing decision, creating a so-called “perfect storm.” The cost-of-living crisis, driven by inflation and geopolitical and economic factors, easily tops the list. When consumers feel financially pressured, price sensitivity increases dramatically. Sustainable options, typically priced at a premium, become harder to justify regardless of values or intentions.

Consumer fatigue further compounds the problem. Fashion brands and retailers alike have created what Bailey termed the ‘green storm,’ a relentless barrage of environmental messaging that has left consumers frustrated, bored, untrustworthy, and skeptical. The constant stream of green imagery and empty sustainability claims made by various types of brands has become background noise, easily ignored in favor of more immediate concerns. Greenwashing skepticism in particular seems to have reached a tipping point. Consumers, burned by vague environmental claims and corporate virtue signaling, increasingly distrust brand communications in this space. Nearly half (49 percent) of consumers walk away from a purchase entirely because of confusing sustainability claims rather than attempt to decode their meaning, according to a report from Brands2Life.

The ‘cult of consumerism’ is another pressure point when it comes to sustainable purchasing. Algorithms today prioritize and showcase brands with the largest marketing budgets, which tend to be larger, fast fashion, and conventional retailers over smaller sustainable alternatives. The dopamine hit of new purchases, reinforced by social media and targeted advertising, can overwhelm conscious intentions and lead to impulse buying that doesn’t necessarily align with consumers’ values. Lastly, the ‘curse of convenience’ affects every purchasing decision. In increasingly busy lives, anything requiring additional time, research, or effort usually becomes deprioritized. Sustainable shopping often falls into this category, requiring consumers to research brands, compare certifications, and make more complex decisions than simply picking the cheapest or most convenient option.

Sustainable shopping Credits: Unsplash

Where sustainability sits now

While some have been questioning if sustainability is dead, Bailey is quick to show otherwise. Using the Gartner Hype Cycle framework, she points out that sustainability marketing is currently sitting in the ‘trough of disillusionment.’ Progress appears slow, with skepticism running high, and the future seems uncertain. However, this isn’t a permanent spot. With the right approach, sustainability has the potential to reach the ‘plateau of productivity’, where it delivers consistent, measurable business value, explains Bailey. But how?

The key lies in understanding that sustainability cannot be the sole selling proposition of an item. Research from Futerra confirms that sustainability alone won’t sell products; it must be integrated with tangible, immediate benefits that consumers value and actively seek out. Data from McKinsey further supports this, showing that successful sustainable products combine environmental and social benefits with superior performance, health, design, or functionality advantages that directly impact the consumer.

Clear language for sustainable purchasing Credits: Unsplash

Closing the sustainability ‘say-do’ gap

So how can fashion brands and retailers bridge the gap between consumer intentions and actions? Bailey highlights four different approaches to take, with the first strategy looking at how sustainability is communicated to consumers and how to shift it.

Shift from “We” to “Me” messaging

One of the key changes involves repositioning the advantages linked to sustainability to the individual consumer, rather than collective gains. Instead of asking consumers to sacrifice for the planet, successful brands demonstrate how sustainable choices benefit the consumer personally.

Everlane exemplifies this approach with their recent ‘clean luxury better for you’ campaign. The sustainable brand shifted its messaging from focusing on the environmental impact to personal benefits for the consumer, such as better fabrics for skin health, superior quality for longevity, and cleaner manufacturing for peace of mind. The brand’s products remained unchanged; only the messaging shifted. Consumer health and well-being became the primary value proposition, with environmental benefits as a secondary advantage. A winning strategy, as 68 percent of consumers agree that sustainable products are better for their health and well-being. By leading with personal benefits, fashion brands tap into immediate self-interest rather than abstract environmental concerns.

The Cactus Leather Oversized Hobo from Everlane Credits: Everlane

Emphasize immediate, short-term benefits

Human brains aren’t designed for long-term thinking. Successful marketing for sustainability focuses on benefits consumers can experience today, not promises about environmental health decades from now. Bailey highlights the Swedish resale platform Sellpy’s approach, which positions secondhand shopping as a way to access designer brands at lower prices today, with sustainability as an added bonus. The messaging shift here is subtle but powerful, going from ‘buy this to save the planet’ to ‘buy this and have a luxury item right now.’

Use clear, human language

Sustainability communication has become cluttered with jargon, certifications, and vague promises, points out Bailey. Effective fashion brands cut through this noise with specific, evidence-based claims in everyday language. Avoid using generic statements like ‘save the planet’ or ‘environmentally friendly’, as they carry little weight, explains Bailey. Instead, successful brands provide concrete details. Rather than stating “achieving net zero by 2025,” brands should say “we’re cutting our emissions in half in the next five years - here’s how.” By doing so, they explain not just what they’re doing, but how they’re doing it, in terms consumers can understand and verify. Using clear language specificity builds trust while reducing cognitive load. This way, consumers don’t need to decode complex sustainability claims; they can quickly assess whether benefits align with their values and needs.

Clear messaging for sustainability Credits: Unsplash

Leverage community & peer influence

Another key strategy involves shifting from brand authority to community influence, explains Bailey. Consumers resist being lectured by corporations, but respond when they see peers making similar choices. For example, REI’s “Opt Outside” campaign illustrates this principle perfectly. Rather than telling customers to shop more sustainably, the retailer decided to close all stores on Black Friday, encouraging employees and customers to spend time outdoors instead. The campaign worked because it emerged from REI’s existing community of outdoor enthusiasts, making the behavior feel natural and socially validated. This bottom-up approach recognizes that behavioral change rarely comes from corporate messaging. Instead, it spreads through social networks when people see others’ like them’ making different choices, making it more normal and accessible.

The path forward for sustainability

The sustainability contradiction when it comes to purchasing habits is solvable, but it does require brands and retailers to reframe their approach entirely. Successful businesses will treat environmental responsibility as a competency, not a cause, integrating it with superior design, better material choices, and performance rather than leading with planetary health promises.

The evidence for sustainability is also clear: consumers care about environmental impact but buy based on personal benefits. Brands that make sustainable choices that are genuinely better for the consumer today, with environmental advantages as a reinforcing factor, will find sustainability to be a powerful trust builder and competitive advantage.

The real question fashion professionals should be asking isn’t whether sustainability sells, but whether brands and retailers can make their sustainable products worth purchasing for reasons that matter to consumers right now.