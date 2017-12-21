Dogi acquires fellow Catalonian textile firm Ritex

Dogi has acquired the Catalan textile firm Ritex through its subsidiary Elastic Fabrics. The operation values Rilex at circa 3 million euros. p>

Dogi informed the Spanish market regulator, the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) that the transaction occurred on Tuesday, valuing Ritex at around 3 million euros. p>

Dogi has now ownership of 100 percent of the shares in the textile design and marketing company, located in Barcelona. p>

Ritex operates in Spain and in international markets and recorded sales of 7.4 million euros in 2016, a figure that it expects to exceed in the current year, reaching 8 million euros in 2017. p>

The director of Ritex, Ricard Ribé Salat, will take over the management of the Ritex business unit in the Dogi Group, according to a corporate statement..