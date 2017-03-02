Dominic Chappell remains in the firing line of the Pensions Regulator after dropping charges against Sir Philip Green, as he agreed to 363 million pound settlement earlier this week.

As the final owner of collapsed retail chain BHS, Dominic Chappell is still being pursuit by the Pensions Regulator for his role in the demise of the retailer. The Pension Regulator confirmed that it will continue to take action against Dominic Chappell and his firm Retail Acquisitions to ensure his pays his share to plug the million-pound deficit left in BHS pension scheme at the time of its collapse. The regulator is said to be seeking as much as 17 million pounds from Chappell, reported the Guardian.

However Chappell aims to defend himself and his company against any action brought against them. "Any action brought by the Pensions Regulator will be robustly defended because Retail Acquisitions did not cause or add to the pension deficit, that shortfall was built up during the previous ownership," said a spokesman for Retail Acquisitions to the Guardian. He added that Chappell is currently working with BHS liquidator to recover close to 50 million pounds, which will go to creditors and BHS pensioners.

The untimely collapse of BHS is still being under investigation by the Insolvency Service, which may advise the former directors of BHS be banned from ever becoming company directors in the UK.