Dominic Platt to join JD Sports as chief financial officer

JD Sports Fashion Plc has appointed Dominic Platt as chief financial officer (CFO) and as a member of the board, who is currently expected to join later this year.

Platt is currently CFO of BGL Group, one of the UK's leading digital distributors of financial services and owner of Compare the Market.

Commenting on Platt’s appointment as the new CFO Régis Schultz, Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are delighted to welcome Dominic to JD. He brings strong international and public company expertise and a wealth of experience in consumer-focused businesses. Having worked closely with Dominic before, I am certain his financial expertise, deep knowledge of governance and strategic counsel will be crucial in helping to drive forward the next chapter in the global growth story of JD."

Platt previously held senior finance roles at Darty Plc, where he was group finance director and managing director of international businesses and at Cable and Wireless Plc both in the UK and internationally. He is also an independent non-executive director at N Brown Group Plc and a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.

"I very much look forward to working with Régis and the team to build on JD's huge success to date and to execute on the strategy it has set out. JD has a clear ambition to become the leading global sports-fashion powerhouse and I am excited to support the group in realising its strategic vision," added Platt.

The company said, Neil Greenhalgh, JD's current group CFO, will leave the business later in the summer having completed the publication of the annual report for the year to January 28, 2023.