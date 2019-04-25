Donald Pliner takes on new ownership and management

Luxury footwear label Donald Pliner has announced a new ownership. Previously owned by Castanea Partners, Donald Pliner, DJP Holdings, LLC was sold to Studion H 33. Inc, which is owned by John Hanna. This transaction took place at the end of last year. In addition, Hanna assumed the role of CEO of the Pliner brand.

The Donald Pliner brand, which was was founded by footwear designer Donald J. Pliner in 1989, is known for quality craftsmanship and unique embellishments. It product range retails through Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's, Dillard's and Macy's.

"I have followed the Donald Pliner brand for decades and I believe in the power of its heritage and the craftsmanship of the footwear," Hanna said in a press release. "I'm thrilled to lead the dedicated Pliner team into the future of luxury design for the brand."

The entrepreneur previously held CEO positions with Thomas Wylde, Private Collections Co., Charles David of California, The House of Lloyd Klein and The Fashion House.