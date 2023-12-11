Donna Karan New York to relaunch under G-III next spring

Donna Karan New York is undergoing a revival in a bid to reintroduce the brand to the current generation of women next spring.

According to a report by Women’s Wear Daily, parent company G-III Apparel Group Ltd, which acquired Donna Karan International Inc. back in 2016, has undertaken a creative refresh of the Donna Karan New York brand.

This new interpretation, specially designed to appeal to contemporary women, is set to debut in stores in mid-February and will be complemented by an extensive advertising campaign, which remains confidential for now.

The in-house design team at Donna Karan dove into the brand’s archives and examined key design elements to create a new collection that resonates with today’s modern consumers.

Inspired by Donna Karan’s “Seven Easy Pieces,” which included a tailored jacket, a bodysuit, a cashmere sweater, a white shirt, a skirt, and a leather piece, the new collection marks the brand’s repositioning as an accessible luxury brand, as G-III seeks to position it similar to that of Calvin Klein.

Paying homage to the lasting influence of Donna Karan, the revival of the brand, which was originally launched in 1985, will also see Donna Karan New York leverage its heritage status as an iconic US fashion brand while developing new licenses.