Dotte reports successful crowdfunding campaign

Kidswear resale site Dotte has announced a successful crowdfunding event, which allowed the general public to get involved in investing in the platform’s future.

In a statement to FashionUnited, founders Samantha Valentine and Louise Weiss, said: “We’ve been blown away by the response to our crowdfund – we hit our target the morning we launched to the public and we’re now overfunding. We’re currently 117 percent funded with 199 investors already committed, having opened up additional equity to meet demand.”

The platform recently added Marks & Spencer to its growing list of brand partners, with the retailer joining Dotte’s Resale Collective, which allows customers to return clothes from the brand in return for store discounts.

Weiss previously spoke with FashionUnited about the platform’s future plans, revealing that the funding will go towards a new Dotte app set to be launched later this year and the company’s ongoing growth strategy, which could see it enter international markets in the near future.

The co-founders added: “We’re so happy that our community has been empowered to invest. We’re incredibly proud of the progressive, fashion-conscious community of like-minded parents who make up the DNA of Dotte – we wanted them to own their own slice of Dotte and be part of its future – the number one thing our community wants.”