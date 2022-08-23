Douglas improves sales and profitability in Q3

Douglas increased sales by around 30 percent to 830 million euros in the third quarter; while on a like-for-like basis, the rise amounted to around 35 percent.

The company said in a statement that group sales on a like-for-like basis were 21 percent above the pre-Covid level.

"The return to our stores is driving our growth and demonstrates the high demand for personal in-store advice," said Tina Müller, CEO Douglas Group, adding, "At the same time, we have managed to maintain online sales at a consistently high level."

Review of Q3 results at Douglas

Sales from ecommerce including Dutch online pharmacy Disapo B.V. increased by 5.3 percent to 276 million euros compared to the prior-year quarter. Overall, sales in the online business were twice as high (+110 percent) as before the outbreak of the pandemic.

In the brick & mortar business, sales rose by 47.5 percent compared with the previous year to 554 million euros, representing like-for-like growth of 66.5 percent.

The company added that customers' desire for personal advice and the return of social, leisure and evening events played a major part in these higher sales.

The significant improvement in sales was also driven by the DACHNL region, where like-for-like sales doubled. In France and Central Eastern Europe, like-for-like store sales increased by more than 50 percent respectively.

Group operating profit (adjusted EBITDA) more than doubled in the third quarter, rising by 40 million euros to 64 million euros. The EBITDA margin increased to 7.7 percent.

Within the product categories, fragrances and make-up in particular made significant sales gains in the past quarter, following increased demand from customers for skin and hair care products during the lockdowns.

Highlights of nine month results at Douglas

In the first nine months of the fiscal year 2021/22, Douglas increased sales by 20 percent to over 2.8 billion euros, representing a like-for-like increase of 27 percent.

The operating profit (adjusted EBITDA) improved by 45 percent to 280 million euros.

Following the successful acquisition of Dutch online pharmacy Disapo B.V., the company started the expansion of its pharmacy range in May. Around 11,000 non-prescription products have since been available in the German Douglas online store via the partner program.

As part of the expansion of the pharmacy product range, the company will be hosting its first Beauty + Health Summit at the beginning of September, where customers will be able to find out more about the latest innovations and trends.

The company also plans to open its new luxury store with Beauty Suite on Düsseldorf's shopping boulevard Königsallee at the end of August.